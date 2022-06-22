Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Wildmen’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Wildmen” showing June 24-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In a desperate attempt to cure his midlife crisis, Martin has fled his family to live high up in the Norwegian mountains — hunting and gathering like his ancestors did thousands of years ago.

Armed only with a bow and an ensemble of animal skins, Martin sets off into the forest in a misguided attempt to overcome his midlife crisis. A chance meeting with a fugitive named Musa leads to an adventurous trip through the fjords with police, drug runners, and Martin’s family not far behind.

As an unlikely friendship develops and wildly original set-pieces unfold, Martin’s quest for manhood leads to deep and hilariously uncomfortable realizations about the presumed masculine ideal.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, June 26, 27 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.