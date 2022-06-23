OFFERS
Fri, June 24
Sedona Police seek missing woman

Yolan Miller has reportedly not been seen or heard from since driving away from her Sedona residence on June 19. (SPD)

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 10:19 p.m.

A Sedona woman has been reported missing since Sunday, June 19.

In information released by the Sedona Police Department, Yolan Miller was last seen at about 4 p.m. after telling a friend she was going to Jerome. Miller’s roommate reported seeing Miller leave their Sedona residence in a hurry. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She has missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment, according to police.

Miller is described as a 38-year-old woman, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright teal shirt (possibly with flowers), gray shorts and gray tennis shoes. She was driving a dark gray 2015 Ford Escape with temporary plates.

Anyone who has information about Yolan Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sedona Police Department at 928-282-3100 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Yolan Miller was last reported seen driving a Ford Escape. (SPD)

