Sedona Police seek missing woman

A Sedona woman has been reported missing since Sunday, June 19.

In information released by the Sedona Police Department, Yolan Miller was last seen at about 4 p.m. after telling a friend she was going to Jerome. Miller’s roommate reported seeing Miller leave their Sedona residence in a hurry. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She has missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment, according to police.

Miller is described as a 38-year-old woman, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright teal shirt (possibly with flowers), gray shorts and gray tennis shoes. She was driving a dark gray 2015 Ford Escape with temporary plates.

Anyone who has information about Yolan Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sedona Police Department at 928-282-3100 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.