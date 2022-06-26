OFFERS
Obituary: Barbara Lou Sexton Williams

Barbara Lou Sexton Williams

Barbara Lou Sexton Williams

Originally Published: June 26, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Barbara Lou Sexton Williams

1941 - 2021

Barbara Lou Williams of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Leonard and Margory Sexton, her sister Ruth Ann Sexton Williams, and her niece Diana Marie Monachelli. She is survived by her husband Robert T. Williams and her children, Jon McDonald (Inthira), Jerel McDonald (Jennifer), and Brenda Rollins, Mark Williams (Susie), and Pamela Williams, seven beloved grandchildren Brigit, Sarah, Sean, Faith, Briona, Joe, and Ellie and nephew and niece James Wilson (Christine) and Denise Lerette (John).

Barbara was born in Prescott, Arizona on August 23, 1941. Her father, Leonard Sexton, was a banker at Valley National Bank which allowed them to live in several different cities across the state of Arizona. She and her family finally settled in Cottonwood in 1954 and she was in the first graduating class of Mingus Union High School in 1959. She also attended Northern Arizona Teachers College for one year.

She was an avid gardener, a wonderful seamstress and knitter, and was a fabulous cook.

She dearly loved her family, friends, and furry babies and derived great joy from her grandchildren. She always loved a good visit from all of them and always made everyone feel welcome in her home.

Please join the family at The Celebration of Life for Barbara on July 23, 2022 at the Old Town Cottonwood Clubhouse at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be provided.

Information provided by the family.

