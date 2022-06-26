Obituary: Juanita Barnhart
Juanita Barnhart
1935 - 2022
Juanita Barnhart, 86, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 18, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Cottonwood to Victor and Maria Vera.
Juanita attended Cottonwood schools for 12 years. She owned and operated the Casa Blanca Mexican Imports. She would feed everyone and anyone; she made delicious tamales! She also loved to decorate for the holidays. Her door was always open for people in need.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Roger Barnhart; sisters Carmen and Gloria; brothers Salvador, Victor and Ralph; and grandchildren Joel Chamberlain and Jamie Treakle.
She is survived by son James Treakle (Debi) of Cottonwood; daughters Gloria Gundelach of Cottonwood, Rosemary Treakle and Cherrie Treakle of Cottonwood; brothers David Vera (Pauline) of Cottonwood and Armando Vera of Tucson; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Services have been held.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Cow carcass left to rot in neighborhood symbolic of unbranded range cattle
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Know your tint: Motorists can be pulled over for dark windows
- Jerome buys a home
- Yavapai-Apache Nation, Camp Verde ink deal for expansion
- Clarkdale family gives foster kids, parents a boost
- Obituary: John Frederick Truett
- Tanking: Jerome under water-reduction alert
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Camp Verde eyes agreement with Yavapai Apache Nation for major land deal
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- 2 road projects to impact I-17 traffic this week from Anthem to Camp Verde
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: