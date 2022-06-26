Obituary: Juanita Barnhart

Juanita Barnhart

1935 - 2022

Juanita Barnhart, 86, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 18, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Cottonwood to Victor and Maria Vera.



Juanita attended Cottonwood schools for 12 years. She owned and operated the Casa Blanca Mexican Imports. She would feed everyone and anyone; she made delicious tamales! She also loved to decorate for the holidays. Her door was always open for people in need.



Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Roger Barnhart; sisters Carmen and Gloria; brothers Salvador, Victor and Ralph; and grandchildren Joel Chamberlain and Jamie Treakle.



She is survived by son James Treakle (Debi) of Cottonwood; daughters Gloria Gundelach of Cottonwood, Rosemary Treakle and Cherrie Treakle of Cottonwood; brothers David Vera (Pauline) of Cottonwood and Armando Vera of Tucson; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Services have been held.



