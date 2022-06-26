Obituary: Ronald R. Pazderski
Ronald R. Pazderski
1944 - 2022
Ronald R. Pazderski 7/28/44 - 5/31/22
Ron Pazderski had an enviable work ethic. Every project he started got finished, no matter what. This work ethic is why Joan first brought Ron to Jerome, Arizona. Joan’s first house in Jerome was consumed in an electrical fire. While reconstruction commenced, Joan was in northwest Wisconsin and reconnected with Ron. She brought Ron and his unstoppable work ethic back to Jerome so he could finish the interior of her house. As he worked, Ron and Joan grew close, and as a result he never left!
After living in Jerome for 25 wonderful years, Ron started to succumb to silicosis. He eventually had to move down the mountain into the rental property that he and Joan owned. After six more years, he finally laid to rest.
Ron is survived by his three wonderful daughters and four adult grandchildren, as well as his significant other of 25 years, Joan Kennedy.
Information provided by the family.
