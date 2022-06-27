OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona

Yolan Miller has reportedly not been seen or heard from since driving away from her Sedona residence on June 19. (SPD)

Yolan Miller has reportedly not been seen or heard from since driving away from her Sedona residence on June 19. (SPD)

Originally Published: June 27, 2022 3:58 p.m.

SEDONA – A Sedona woman missing since June 19 has still not been found, but her vehicle was located Sunday, June 26.

According to Sedona Police Department, a Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was discovered parked near the Honanki Heritage Site on Forest Road 525. It reportedly had been there since June 19, the last day Miller was seen in town.

photo

Yolan Miller (SPD)

Her roommate previously reported to police Miller had left their apartment driving her vehicle. The roommate thought Miller was headed for Jerome.

Miller, 28, is described at 5-foot-7, 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright teal shirt (possibly with flowers), gray shorts and gray tennis shoes.

photo

Yolan Miller was last reported seen driving a Ford Escape. (SPD)

Anyone who has information about Yolan Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sedona Police Department at 928-282-3100 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News