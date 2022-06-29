Anthony Mazzella ‘Legends of Guitar’ concert returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 2

Saturday, July 2, Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” concert will be rocking the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Anthony has added new songs to his repertoire so be sure to come hear his latest interpretations of guitar classics.

“Legends of Guitar” is a tribute show to famous guitar players and their music. The show features world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella, who plays it all live. Legendary guitarists whose music is featured in the show are Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Segovia and more.

Mazzella is highly aware of the seductive relationship between the guitarist, his instrument, and its hypnotic effect upon the audience.

“When I play, my guitar becomes an extension of my body,” he said. “My movements during an epic song are a sensual visual, no doubt. I feel like a guitarist has to be passionate about playing, because it is the hardest instrument to play well.”

Mazzella’s “tribute” show is more cutting-edge than imitation; a powerhouse creative spectacle that is equivalent to seeing all aforementioned guitar greats in one room at their peak. It’s a mind-boggling experience which borders on the supernatural. How one man, even with his trademark “looping machine,” can seamlessly weave such a rich tapestry of hard driving rhythms paired with delicate and soaring guitar leads, in a passion-filled but strangely coherent blend, is deeply satisfying.

Mazzella is a professional recording artist, concert guitarist and producer. BILLBOARD Magazine describes him as “the new generation of guitar hero” and GUITAR ONE magazine voted him “one of the top ten guitarists in the country.” Anthony released six CDs and currently performs regularly statewide in Arizona.

Anthony began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc. Anthony then landed a headlining spot at the BLUE NOTE NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges & universities all over the USA. He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk. Anthony also performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, The Mirage, Montage, Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

A video demo of the show, photos, and reviews can be seen at anthonymazzella.com

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.