Artist In Residence Program returns to Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot

The Verde Valley National Monuments announced the return of the Artist In Residence program after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Artist In Residence Program offers artists the opportunity to pursue their discipline while immersed in the park landscape. During the summer of 2022, Ryon Polequaptewa will be with the parks June 30–July 14, and Gabby Long will be with the parks July 18 – Aug. 1.

Polequaptewa’s katsina carvings and paintings provide a rich history of the Hopi culture and awareness of the lands. Utilizing instruments such as flutes, drums, rattles, and bells, Ryon will also be able to teach how to take care of the lands through art and music. He will be in the parks periodically and will be performing short impromptu concerts.

Between performances he will be working on carving katsinas and talking about Hopi culture. A live musical demonstration will also be held on July 8. The event is weather dependent. Watch our social media channels for live updates.

Scheduled activity:

Montezuma Castle: Evening Concert – Friday, July 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and close to admittance at 7:15 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended to bring your own chair, water, and flashlight.

As a multimedia artist, Long practices acrylic painting and ceramics. She will promote creativity through art offering a new perspective on the beauty in the structures and surrounding landscape, creating a positive and meaningful memory of the National Monuments. She will be in the parks periodically and will have drawing supplies available for people to join in on the fun. Gabby’s schedule of activities:

Tuzigoot: Painted Pinch Pots - Saturday, July 30, at 9 a.m.

Montezuma Castle: Paint-a-long – Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Limited to 15 participants. Please RSVP at 928 567-3322, ext. 0.

For more information on the Artist In Residence program, please visit the parks websites, NPS.gov/moca and NPS.gov/tuzi.