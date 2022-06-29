COVID gradually rising, hospitals tighten visitation

COTTONWOOD – With cases of COVID-19 moving in the wrong direction, some areas of Arizona are again recommending masks in public indoor settings.

According to the Arizona Health Serviced Department, cases have risen week-to-week since early April, “though they remain far below levels seen during winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant.” Community spread in Yavapai County is designated “low” while Coconino is now labeled “medium.” Likewise, hospitalizations due to COVID, while low, have been increasing.

In response, Northern Arizona Healthcare has increased limits on visitation at all its facilities, including Verde Valley Medical Center.

“The change is necessary to ensure the highest quality care within the safest environment for patients and staff,” NAH announced.

Under the new guidelines, which went into effect Tuesday, June 28, all patients except COVID-positive patients may have up to two visitors per day. Patients with COVID may have one visitor per day for one hour.

Other visitation guidelines:

_In most instances, labor and delivery patients may have two healthy support people per day. Exceptions may apply.

_Pediatric patients are allowed both parents or two guardians.

_Special Care Nursery patients are allowed two visitors per day who will be provided wristbands to identify them as approved visitors

_Outpatient surgery patients are allowed one visitor to accompany them before and after surgery.

_Outpatient and adult ambulatory patients are allowed one visitor to accompany them to their medical appointment. Pediatric outpatients are allowed two parents or guardians.

Visitors are expected to wear surgical masks at all times during their visit. If they do not have an approved mask, one will be provided at entry to the facility.

Graham, Greenlee, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties continue to have low community levels, ADHS reported. Community levels are designated “high” in Navajo, Apache and La Paz counties.

COVID-19 cases have risen week-to-week since early April, though they remain far below levels seen during winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low but have been gradually increasing.

Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties continue to have low community levels.

According to Yavapai County Health Services, there were 331 cases and three deaths reported between June 8 and June 15. That included 103 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 49,886 positive cases and 1,234 deaths. Thirty patients are currently hospitalized in Yavapai County.

Free test sites continue to be available at 300 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood and at 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.