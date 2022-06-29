Esteban returns to Sound Bites Grill for 4th of July Weekend

On Saturday, July 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., world renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban returns to the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room stage.

Considered one of the most talented flamenco performers in the world, Esteban has made his home here in Sedona and at Sound Bites Grill, where he maintains his musical residency.

Esteban is a common household name in the realm of music and there are few who haven’t heard of him.

He performs with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy, a master violinist; and backed by a four-piece band of talented musicians. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Watching him and his band play is a hypnotic experience as he journeys through the musical world of classical guitar-themed music.

He keeps the audience enthralled with anecdotes of each of the pieces he plays and a history of himself and his musical journey.

Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of ten and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia.

A true prodigy, it wasn’t long before he made a name for himself in the classical guitar world.

Through the years he just keeps getting better and better as he further masters the instrument he plays so well.

He has recorded and sold numerous albums and has played major venues all over the world.

Be prepared for a musical experience you will long remember. If you love Flamenco music, this is one show you do not want to miss.

Sound Bites Grill has changed their times and menu for Sundays, now serving dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.

This Sunday, July 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., it will be David Vincent Mills entertaining on the piano.

Other Sedona musical luminaries to be featured during the week include: Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, June 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill on Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Scandalous Hands, Friday, July 1, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.

Information provided by SBG.