INDEPENDENCE DAY EVENTS

Scheduled community events in the Verde Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July celebration will feature the traditional fun of events past! Join the celebration Monday, July 4, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St.

Activities will include free traditional children’s carnival games offered by the Clarkdale Jerome Elementary School, pancake breakfast hosted by Clarkdale Police Department and Verde Valley Fire District, ice cream social hosted by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, antique fire truck rides offered by Verde Valley Fire District, live music by Neal McGuire and the Cottonwood Community Band and of course, the Kid’s Parade. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Clarkdale Jerome Elementary School and will end at the Clarkdale Town Park (1001 Main St.) where the additional festivities will follow.



Parade prizes will be awarded for: Best Decorated Pet, Best Decorated Bicycle, Best Decorated Wagon, Most Patriotic, and Most Original. Those interested in participating must register beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event and no cost to enter.



The parade is limited to children aged eighteen years and under. Parade rules and registration forms are available online at clarkdale.az.gov/FourthofJuly. Please review the parade rules thoroughly so that you’re not turned away at registration.



To find out more about Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July celebration, contact the Town of Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov or visit Clarkdale.az.gov/FourthofJuly.

Independence Day Celebration in Beaver Creek

Monday, July 4, The Beaver Creek Parade, led by Camp Verde Post 93 American Legion Riders, will leave the Sycamore Park area in Lake Montezuma at 9 a.m. and travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Rollins Park Village Square. Montezuma Avenue in this section will be closed to other traffic from about 9 until 9:30 a.m.

This year the grand marshal will be Bonnie Reay, longtime resident of Beaver Creek area and retired firefighter from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical.

Parade entrants are required to register. There is no entry fee. Registration sheets are available at the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Station 82 in Rimrock, The Adult Center on Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma or the Kiwanis Closet at 3095 Beaver Creek Road. We welcome all who wish to enter.

The festivities will open at 7 a.m. with Pancake Breakfast at Rollins Park. Following the parade there will be a flag raising ceremony by Camp Verde Post 93 followed the National Anthem by the Worden family. Music will be provided by JED Morrison with Andy See from 10 a.m. to noon.

Free hot dogs and refreshments are provided by community organizations. Local vendors and organizations are welcome to have a table but must register. Games, face painting and prizes.

The Duck Race beings at noon at the bridge by Sycamore Park.

For more information, contact Carol Keeton, president of Beaver Creek Kiwanis, at 928-606-4050 or cjrock@mac.com.

Sedona 4th of July Wet Fest

Monday, July 4, come enjoy Sedona’s best pool party, the Fourth of July Wet Fest, with music by DJ Douglas, food by Old Crow, and plenty of water fun to help you beat the heat.

The pool opens at noon for recreation swim, and just outside the pool gate Sedona Parks & Rec will have giant water slides, food trucks, free face painting and a photo booth. This event is free of charge (some vendors may charge for their services). The

Parking available in the West Sedona School parking lots. Bring your own chairs. Swim attire is required for pool use. The event ends at 4 p.m.

Sedona Community Pool is at 570 Posse Ground Road.