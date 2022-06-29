It’s ‘A Feast for Your Eyes’ at Rowe Gallery

Bring your appetite for beauty to Rowe Fine Art Gallery in July, when the gallery hosts “A Feast for Your Eyes,” part one of a two-part show.

Beginning Friday, July 1, at 4 p.m., head for the iconic gallery under Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village’s bell tower to partake in paintings by artists Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Gary Jenkins, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz.

The show spotlights these painters through July. It continues in August when the sculptors and jewelers will step into the limelight.

Julie T. Chapman’s latest mixed-media painting, “Unknowable #2,” which features an elegant, lithe cougar, will be part of this show. So will Kim Diment’s new acrylic painting, “That Coyote’s After You,” which features a roadrunner in midstride. The twinkle in his eye tells you everything you need to know about his state of mind.

John Rasberry has two new oil-on-linen-board paintings in the show, too. “Desert Hues” is a small study of Monument Valley.

“On a clear day, even during the afternoon, Monument Valley’s colors are rich, even in the shadows,” says John. “Monument Valley continues to be one of my favorite places to paint. The most difficult part is deciding on a location.”

Art lovers will also spot “A Touch of Light,” John’s painting of Sedona’s Coffee Pot Rock as seen from the Airport Mesa Overlook. John says painting the iconic monolith, especially during the golden hour, is one of his joys as a painter.

Tucson-based landscape and cityscape artist Dane Chinnock has been especially prolific this summer, recently delivering six new paintings, many based on his recent travels. A 2021 trip through Bisbee, Arizona, inspired “Erie St. At Old Douglas Rd. and Texas St. from Market.” Northern Arizona residents might recognize “Step by Step,” which Dane based on an early summer dip in Fossil Creek. Further south in Tucson, Dane captured the downtown area in “7th at the Tracks.”

“This painting is from behind Borderlands Brewing Company, a favorite watering hole of mine,” explains Dane. “Plus my grandfather was a train engineer. I love the image of this stretch of rails running into the sunset.”

“Knave” depicts the magenta flowers of a prickly pear cactus. Stepping out of Arizona, Dane painted “Rue Jefferson at Rue des Cypress–Dat Dog” after a trip to Lafayette, Louisiana. Dat Dog is the name of a local hot dog stand that has closed its doors.

“The colors were so vibrant with the evening sun trickling through a cypress tree,” says Dane. “I had to capture it.”

The gallery will also be introducing art collectors to its newest painter, Gary Jenkins, of PBS fame. Gary and his wife, Kathwren, hosted Jenkins Art Studio on channels nationwide in the 1980s and ’90s, teaching countless hobby painters how to create realistic, lush florals. Gary hosted another show in Europe in the early 2000s before retiring from television and moving to Sedona. Today, he’s stretching his wings (pun intended) and painting birds against rich abstract backgrounds.

“People see all kinds of different things in those backgrounds,” Gary says with a chuckle. “I love hearing about that.”

Don’t miss the Southwest landscapes of Lynn Heil and the colorful wildlife paintings of Jen Farnsworth and Amy Ringholz. No matter your taste, we promise you won’t leave this show hungry.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com.

Information provided by Rowe Fine Art Gallery.