Thu, June 30
Letter: Who’s the radical?

Originally Published: June 29, 2022 11:23 p.m.

Editor:

I find it ironic that Karrin Taylor Robson, Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona, and Blake Masters, Republican candidate for Senate both have repeatedly called Democrats ‘radical’ despite their own avowed support for Donald Trump, who advocated for the overthrow of our government, tried to use the Department of Justice as his own advocate, and encouraged the storming of the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists. Both Robson and Masters support a radical individual and by extension a radical act of insurrection. You must ask yourselves who are the real radicals? Those who support thwarting the rule of law, or those who don’t?

Bob Burke

Cornville

