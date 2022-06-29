Live album recording at Damiyr event in Sedona

Damiyr Shuford will be performing his latest body of work called “Human” in Sedona June 29.

It will simultaneously be recorded as an album that will carry the vibration of the “heart resonance of love” the audience will create together.

Based out of New York, Shuford is a singer/songwriter who gained some renown as a subway performer. His music is focused on love, overcoming, transcending and healing.

“Be part of a heart-centered evening of music and transformation. Witness an outpouring of love through musical expression and experience a deep remembrance of what it means to be ‘Human.’”

Shuford’s music tells his personal story.

“Music was my therapy,” he says. “It was my way of healing.”

From the New York City subway to America’s Got Talent, Undercover Boss with Darius Rucker and a number of national and international appearances, Damiyr’s music has touched millions of hearts.

The event is Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Find Damiyr’s event “HUMAN: Live Performance & Album Recording” on EventBrite.com.