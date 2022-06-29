Oil painter Valerieann Giovanni featured artist in July

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is pleased to feature the work of Valerieann Giovanni during the month of July, 2022. A reception will be held on Friday July 1st from 5-8 p.m.

Valerieann Giovanni has been a professional artist for over 40 years, with 25 of those years teaching others how to paint, author, Reiki Master, and mother of 6. She is a self-taught artist with many awards, who dedicated many years to mastering realism before developing her own style.

Giovanni was raised on a dairy farm in a small town of three hundred people in southern Idaho. From an early age, she showed talent and a keen interest in art. At the local county fair each summer, she intently studied the paintings on display. Observing that the blue ribbons were most often awarded to those who painted inside the lines of realism, she grew determined to master that style. With no access to oil painting classes, she learned to paint by trial and error.

Before long, Giovanni was winning first place, grand prizes and being commissioned for works of art. Images of her paintings found their way into local and state news. “I had arrived,” or so she thought.

The public is invited to come to the reception on July 1st and meet Valerieann Giovanni, see her paintings and ask her about her magical painting journey. The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. They are open 7 days a week and take applications for new membership. For more information, stop by the gallery, call (928) 284-1416, or visit the website at sedonalocalartists.com.