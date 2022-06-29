Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Attack on Finland’ premiere July 1-6

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Attack on Finland” showing July 1-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Attack on Finland” is based on the International Best-Selling novel.

Finland’s Independence Day celebration on December 6 is crudely interrupted by an attack on the Presidential Palace. A set of distinguished guests are taken as hostages. Security service officer Max Tanner (Jasper Pääkkönen) is set as the negotiator of the hostage crisis and soon it is clear that the main target behind the terrorist attack is a plan to destabilize the security of Europe.

Showtimes will be 7 pm on Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 1, 3 and 4; and 4 pm. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

