Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dakota’ premiere July 1-6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Dakota’ showing July 1-6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Single Mom and recently widowed Kate Sanders (Abbie Cornish) lives on her family’s farm in Georgia with her daughter Alex (Lola Sultan). Life on the farm is a challenge and things have only gotten more complicated when retired combat dog, Dakota, arrives on their doorstep delivered by Sergeant CJ Malcolm (Tim Rozon). CJ is fulling a promise made to his friend and fellow Afghanistan veteran Marine Clay Sanders (Kate’s late husband and Alex’s father) to bring Dakota home to them if he died.

“Dakota” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 1-6. Showtimes will be 6:30 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 1, 2 and 3; and 3:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 4, 5 and 6.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.