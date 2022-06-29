Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Eiffel’ premiere July 1-7

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona premiere of “Eiffel,” showing July 1-7 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Inspired by love, he created a masterpiece. After completing the Statue of Liberty, celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel is on top of the world. Now, the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair.

Eiffel’s design plans suddenly change when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Their long lost, forbidden passion inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever.

“Eiffel” stars Romain Duris and Emma Mackey.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 1, 2 and 3; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.