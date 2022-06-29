Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Lost Illusions’ premiere July 1-7

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Lost Illusions’ showing July 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Lost Illusions” is the winner of seven César Awards, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Male Newcomer, Best Cinematography, Best Costume and Best Set Design.

Aspiring poet Lucien de Rubempré joins a cynical team of journalists in 19th century Paris and discovers that the written word can be an instrument of both beauty and deceit in this sumptuous adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s, “Lost Illusions”.

Lucien de Rubempré (Benjamin Voisin) is an ambitious and unknown aspiring poet in 19th century France. He leaves his provincial town, arriving in Paris on the arm of his admirer, Louise de Bargeton (Cécile de France). Outmatched in elite circles, Lucien’s naive etiquette prompts Louise to retreat back to her husband, leaving the young poet to forge a new path.

“Lost Illusions” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 1-7. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 1, 2 and 4; 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6; and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.