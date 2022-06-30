YCSO starts fund for deputy killed in line of duty
After the death of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday in Cordes Lakes, YCSO has started a fund to help the family.
Sgt. Richard Lopez, 51, was reportedly shot while carrying out the “routine business” of trying to apprehend a suspect in a case of possible theft, Sheriff David Rhodes said at a press conference.
“We don’t know what happened,” he said.
Dispatch received a call of an officer in distress, and YCSO and Arizona Department of Public Safety officers responded to the area of Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road. When they arrived, they found Lopez unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby fire station and flown to Honors Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff.
Rhodes said Lopez, a resident of Prescott Valley, leaves behind “a wife and two daughters, who are devastated.”
The suspect, Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home, according to YCSO. He was booked on expected charges of first-degree murder.
To donate to the Lopez family, send checks, money orders or cashier’s checks to The Sheriff’s Office, attention Kelly Fraher, 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott AZ 86301. Cash may also be dropped off at that location in person. When writing out the check, write “Benevolence Fund: Richard Lopez” in the memo line.
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
- 4 injured in mid-town crash
- Obituary: John Frederick Truett
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Jerome buys a home
- Know your tint: Motorists can be pulled over for dark windows
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Camp Verde eyes agreement with Yavapai Apache Nation for major land deal
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: