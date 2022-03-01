Arts Academy of Sedona Announces March Events

Comedy Night At Arts Academy of Sedona, Saturday, March 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Arts Academy of Sedona with an all-female comedy night. The lineup includes headliner Danielle “Diva” Williams, known as “the comedy Diva.” She has been embraced by audiences through her unique take on life, relationships, her love of wigs and being “Divafied.” Danielle has performed throughout the Southwest as a corporate comedian and at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, Tempe Improv, Stand Up Live, The Comedy Spot, CB Live and Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. She is joined by comedians Stephanie Morris, Leigh Cummings, Lady Q That Funny Girl. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door or $45 for a VIP reserved table. Tickets are available at https://emersontheatercollaborative.ticketleap.com/comedy-night/.

Paint for Fun Night with Phyllis Anglin on Thursday, March 17, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This painting class is hosted by local artist Phyllis Aglin. She will be guiding you through her paint-along system where you’ll create a beautiful painting, ready to display in your home. Tickets are $35 and include all painting supplies, light snacks, and a beverage. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-paint-class or call 860-705-9711.

Friday Night At The Theatre, Friday, March 18, 7 to 8 p.m.

Join us on the third Friday each month for a fabulous live cabaret-style theater experience. The evening will feature local actors and performers presenting music, song, dance, recitation and drama. Order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s (rottenjohnnys.com) before 5:30 p.m. and it will be delivered to the venue. Entertainment slated for this month includes Shaeri Richards, Rebecca, Ricky, Cassie Mavis, Terra Shelman, Matt Egan, Cat Ransom,, Melinda McElRoy and Camilla Ross. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at emersontheatercollaborative.ticketleap.com/friday-night-at-the-theatre2/.

Healing Drum Circle Class with Sabina Sandoval, Sunday, March 20, 6 to 8 p.m.



Join us for Sabina Sandoval’s Free to be Me Drumming Event Master Class. Let our spirits soar, and the pulse of the earth be felt, by people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of our hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world.... the drum. All ages and skill levels welcome. Drums will be provided. Drumming is 6 to 8 p.m. followed by Open Mic from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly.

*All events will be held at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC COVID-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.