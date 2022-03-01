Chamber News: Bike Festival, more spring fun on the way

March is here, and spring is in the air. This month we welcome warmer weather while greeting thousands of visitors eager to savor our scenery while recreating on our public lands.

This weekend marks the return of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival. I experienced my first one in November and appreciated their commitment to recreating responsibly. As they state on their website: “We respect the resource, respect other trail users and strive to leave a great impression of the mountain bike community – which means NOT leaving our physical impression.”

Organizers raise money for the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund and donate a portion of Beer Garden sales to the Verde Valley Cyclists Association. A few years ago, they even hosted a community bike build and contributed the bikes to Sedona elementary schoolers. To me, they represent the attitude that will build our sustainable future.

Spring Break follows beginning mid-March into early April. Please pack your patience when you head out during these busy periods. Allow more drive time in running errands, try to do so during off-peak hours, and consider going out to eat mid-week instead of on weekends.

We are working with regional leaders on visitor management programs. Our full-page ad in this publication offers a fresh update on helicopter noise, OHV/ATV impacts and traffic congestion at trailheads and roads. We continue to support the City’s Sedona Shuttle launch in coming weeks, which will improve parking and safety at five of our busiest trailheads. You can also view the recent Community Pulse event recording to learn more: SedonaChamber.com/events-presentations-library

On the topic of traffic, please be aware of the significant expansion of I-17 from Anthem to Sunset Point beginning soon. Over three years, the improvements will make the drive from Phoenix easier and enhance Sedona’s position as an attractive getaway to the millions who live there. We will see major restrictions during construction to add lanes, build new bridges, and install Arizona’s first freeway flex lanes. Get the latest at ADOT’s special website, ImprovingI17.com.

As a 3C Chamber, we advocate for policies that maintain our small-town quality of life. I recently testified at the legislature in support of HB 2711. This bill would allow us to create ordinances requiring short-term rental owners to procure a municipal business license, limit the number of short-term rentals based on a percentage of total residentially zoned buildings or structures in the city/town (to be determined locally), and regulate health and safety in a comparable manner to transient lodging facilities. I believe requiring licensure will publicly underline that short-term rentals are a fast growing industry of business owners and predatory investors, not homeowners simply renting a room to subsidize their mortgage.

The bill introduced by Rep. Barton sailed through the House Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee by a 10-1 vote. It still must pass the entire legislature and win approval from the governor, but committee passage is an encouraging first step.

A big THANK YOU to all who helped us sell out the chamber’s inaugural International Women’s Day Leadership Awards Luncheon right here in the VOC. At the event at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock on Tuesday, March 8, we will honor our namesake, Sedona Schnebly, and present the first Woman’s Business Leadership and Emerging Woman Business Leader Awards. I am humbled every day by the amazing women I meet whose kindness and generosity inspire me to be a better leader.

Lastly, we continue to meet with the City Council to set our destination management strategy for FY23. You can stay updated on this topic and other community news by subscribing to our free weekly e-newsletter at SedonaChamber.com/newsletter.