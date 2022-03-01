Dine In Dine Out: Aloha Dining

Beaches, whale watching, snorkeling and hot tubs.

Locally caught Ahi, fresh poke, island grown papaya with lime and rambutan.

That’s what we go to Hawaii for. Oops, forgot..,Mai Tais as the sun sets!

Did we mention family? Suzie’s sister, Judy, and family live there, making the food forays even better. Judy’s family is part Chinese, and the Islands celebrate all ethnicities’ holidays.

We arrived on the “tail end” of the Chinese New Year. It is the Year of the Tiger, said to be the most original of the Chinese celebrations. Niece Tammy had ‘Planned-Overs” of jai, and gau to share with us. Tammy explained that Chinese traditionally are gluttons until the New Year. Then they “fast’ for a period, breaking the fast by eating jai, a very “clean” vegetarian dish. The recipe for jai can have 20 or more ingredients. Its recipes are family and territorially unique and to crave it assumes an acquired taste.

Tammy’s dish, also called Lo Han Jai or Buddha’s Delight, was minus peanuts and oysters (family allergies). Topping off jai was New Year’s brown sugar gau, a steamed pudding, made from brown sugar and glutinous rice. It was somewhat similar to mochi, another acquired taste.

After a walk in the Koko Crater Botanical Garden, we shared a meal of pho. We always enjoy that Vietnamese specialty, made so aromatic with star anise, cinnamon quills, coriander seeds, cloves and cardamon pods. The raw onions, Thai basil and bean sprouts make this dish much more than just rich broth. Meat eaters add raw beef tenderloin.

On Kauai, we tracked down grass-fed beef but not before taking a wrong turn and meeting some wild pigs (not javelinas). The fillets Jeff grilled were outstanding.

Traditional Hawaiian food, available fresh or frozen at local markets, is something we have enjoyed ever since having it the first time at the Polynesian Cultural Center in 1976. Lomi salmon, laulau, poi and kalua pig-hearty and delicious.

Our last night out happened to be on Valentine’s Day. Monday is not a good day to try to make reservations on the island — most restaurants are closed. Luckily, Koloa Pizza Kitchen + Bar was open. We had a great time, chatting with the owner, Blake, and devouring a large pizza with good Maui beer.

We know we are privileged to have such nice dining adventures. We hope you have enjoyed reading about them.

To Your Health and Happiness,

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery