Highlights of Feb. 10 Big Park Regional Coordinating Council Meeting

Big Park Council Supports Sister City Initiative

At the Feb. 10 meeting of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, Chuck Marr and Sara Crosby spoke about a new initiative to establish a Sister City relationship for Sedona. Marr and Crosby, along with a group of local citizens, have formed a Sister City committee and are gathering letters of support from Verde Valley business, education, art and non-profit organizations.

The goal of Sister Cities International is “To promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time.” There are currently 1,800 U.S. Sister City relationships, involving 138 nations. Arizona has 12 “twinning” relationships with 56 foreign nations, primarily in Maricopa County.

According to Marr, the volunteer group is in the process of formally establishing a board of directors, after which they will begin evaluating candidate cities. Once a Sister City relationship is formalized, the group will manage the program.

The Big Park Council voted unanimously to provide a letter of support, joining a growing list of supporters that includes OLLI Sedona Verde Valley, Rotary Club of Sedona Village, Sedona Chamber Ballet, Sedona Village Partnership, Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District and SedonaKind.

Although the designation is intended to include the Greater Sedona region, a governmental organization must formally approve the application. The group fulfilled that requirement with approval from the City of Sedona on Feb. 9.

To volunteer or learn more, send an email to sedonasistercities@gmail.com. Slides from the presentation given to the Council can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/SisterCitySedona.

Other Highlights of the Meeting

President Camille Cox gave a high-level summary of the Community Pulse event produced by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce. The BPRCC presentation summarized 2021 accomplishments and 2022 priorities. Other presentations included the Sedona Public Transit, USFS Red Rock Ranger District, Sedona Airport Authority, Yavapai College and the League of Women Voters. (youtube.com/watch?v=ITVWd5ebbCM).

The president shared that she recently learned that Marty Aronson, owner of Sedona Vista Village, was responsible for decorating the tree at the corner of the property in December. The Council moved to acknowledge his generosity with a letter of appreciation.

Curt Schneider was introduced as the new chair of the Dark-Sky committee and Kathy Nelms as a new member of the 2022 P&Z committee.

Christine Sturgeon and Ber Dungao were welcomed by Secretary Mary Pope as newly appointed alternate representatives for Pinon Woods 3 and FireCliff HOA’s.

Mary Pope provided a refresher training and orientation for the benefit of new and veteran representatives. The hierarchy of governing documents was explained, along with the responsibilities of representatives and volunteers. Distinctions regarding public commentary “on behalf of, or representing the views of, the corporation,” and the limitations of the corporation’s indemnification insurance were clarified. She explained that the corporation is not legally subject to the Arizona’s Open Meeting or Conflict of Interest laws, but policies have been established to promote transparency and full, open discussions.

Mary Morris, Planning & Zoning committee chair, summarized a presentation given at the January 21st meeting by the Pine Valley Property Owners Association (PVPOA). Slides were shown that showed deviations of the new Rabbit Ears trail from the 2018 approved route. As built, there are issues of diminished viewshed, steep inclines and resident privacy where the trail dips into the Pine Valley neighborhood. The PVPOA has requested that the USFS relocate ½ mile of the trail, which they have offered to fund.

Gwen Hanna reported that the Emergency Preparedness Plan Committee (EPPic) met and reviewed a draft website wireframe and brochure that would provide public information specific to the Big Park area. They will invite public safety agencies and the USFS to future meetings for guidance. Pat Murphy was thanked for volunteering to update the website content ongoingly.

Dark-Sky Chairman Curt Schneider reported that the committee performed a night audit to identify lighting problems. A letter will be sent to the County requesting status of the lighting ordinance update. Community members are encouraged to send lighting concerns or questions to Curt via email (info@bigparkcouncil.com). A Dark-Sky event is being planned for late May.

Mary Morris announced that the Verde Valley School Road resurfacing work should begin around April 1st.

Amy Tinderholt from the Red Rock Ranger District will be the guest speaker at the March 10 Council meeting (9am via Zoom). The public is welcome - visit BigParkCouncil.org for details.