KSB panel discussion on OHV use in Sedona and the Verde Valley

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, March 16, at 5 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series. This event will be held both live at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona and virtually via Zoom. Please visit the KSB website, KeepSedonaBeautiful.org for details.

OHV use in Sedona and the Verde Valley has increased exponentially over the past decade, bringing with it a host of challenges: disruption of neighborhoods, damage to National Forest land, frequent accidents and clouds of dust endangering residents and killing vegetation.

While most OHV users drive responsibly, a portion of those who rent OHVs and who bring their own vehicles to the area are causing a host of problems that need to be resolved.

Keep Sedona Beautiful will moderate a panel discussion that will first allow panelists to describe the current situation and then open the discussion up for questions from attendees. Panelists will include:

• Amy Tinderholt, Red Rock District Ranger

• Candace Carr Strauss, Sedona Chamber of Commerce CEO

• DeAnna Bindley, Resident

• Donna Michaels, Yavapai County Supervisor

• Joanne Keene, Sedona Deputy City Manager

• Rob Adams, Resident

All attendees to the live event must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. Panelists will be masked except when speaking.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. Fifty years ago, in 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful was founded in a Sedona living room by people who were concerned about keeping litter and “honky tonk” signs off the roadsides – 16 years before the City of Sedona was incorporated in 1988. Once established, and in an effort to counterbalance the effect of a city that straddled two counties and lacked local city guidelines for building homes and landscaping, KSB advocated for landscaping with native plants and sponsored Residential Design Guidelines for Sedona and the Surrounding Red Rock Area home designs.

For the past 50 years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc. To launch KSB’s Fiftieth Anniversary, the Board of Directors has updated its mission statement: To protect and enhance the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.