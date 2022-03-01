OFFERS
Man with knife arrested at Walmart

Lloyd David (CPD)

Lloyd David (CPD)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 7:23 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – A Scottsdale man already wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Sunday at the Walmart in Cottonwood after allegedly trying to rob a family, according to Cottonwood Police Department.

The family of four told police they were shopping in the store when Lloyd David, 28, approached “with a large knife” and demanded money and belongings from one of them. They said when she complied and opened her purse, David instead walked away, saying, “Just kidding,” according to the report from CPD.

Police claimed David initially gave them a false name when they spoke to him. They also reported find-ing a large knife on him. Officers found his true identity and the warrant for his arrest. David already had previous convictions for shoplifting and drug possession.

Because CPD alleged David assaulted one of the arresting officers, causing minor injuries, he not only faces a charge of attempted armed robbery but also aggravated assault.

He was still in custody Tuesday, according to CPD.

