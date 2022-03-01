Partnerships expand reach of new food pantry

Since opening in September 2021, Project Fill the Need’s food pantry has actively sought out new partnerships to meet the needs of underserved communities in the Verde Valley.

Initially, the nonprofit group partnered with the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project, participating in the organization’s food collection from the Green Bag project, held every other month in the Village of Oak Creek. The non-perishable food donated in the Village by local food donors is the lifeblood of the new food pantry, located at the Big Park Community School.

In addition, several of the Project Fill the Need (PFTN) board members are neighborhood coordinators in the VOC and in Sedona, collecting the green bags in their area. They also join other volunteers in sorting the food at the collection events, and then helping to set up the food pantry’s “store” where those in need can pick out the types of food items they want for their household. As a result of this partnership, several food pantry volunteers have asked to become Green Bag donors.

For the past few months, PFTN has partnered with Manzanita Outreach, a large-scale, Cottonwood-based food-assistance provider. Their centralized warehouse distributes food across the Verde Valley. Established in 2017, Manzanita Outreach operates nine programs, including the Senior Food Program, which provides food boxes to hundreds of seniors each month. Project Fill the Need distributes some of these food boxes to residents in the Village of Oak Creek. This saves recipients from having to find transportation to Cottonwood, with the boxes available at the pantry or home delivered by PFTN volunteers.

“The fastest way to grow is to collaborate. We’ve learned that in the last four years,” said Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Ben Burke. “From the start, the Project Fill the Need team wanted to work together, and the result of their willingness to collaborate is more convenient access to food assistance for our neighbors.”

Manzanita Outreach has also assisted PFTN with sourcing specific food items not usually available from the Green Bag collections, including healthy non-perishable food like dried fruit and nuts. The partnership has led some pantry recipients to also sign up for the Manzanita Outreach Senior Food Program.

A second type of partnership has developed with six local businesses that support the food pantry’s effort by placing food donation bins in their workplace. This not only increases the amount of food available for the pantry’s operations, but also helps increase the visibility of the food pantry itself. Currently, bins are located in the VOC at Chase Bank, Sedona Arts Academy, SNAP Fitness, the Sedona Public Library at the Big Park Community School, and at Village Park Baptist Church. Another bin is available for donations at OsteoStrong in West Sedona. Other support comes from financial donors, others who drop off food donations when the pantry is open the last Saturday of every month, and participants in the group’s fundraising activities, which included a pickleball tournament last October.

Lastly, the food pantry has been the beneficiary of partnerships with businesses that have provided essential supplies for the group’s operation, including directional signs from Russ Lyon Sotheby. These help direct clients to the Big Park Community School from key intersections in the VOC. Other partners, such as The Eye Boutique in VOC, have generously given their support by donating non-perishable food items on a regular basis. As part of its strategic plan for 2022, the group hopes to secure commercial refrigeration equipment so that the pantry can also distribute perishable items such as fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.

“It takes a village,” says Kathy Wozniak, president of Project Fill the Need, “and we have been fortunate in working with several “villages” in making the food pantry a reality. In growing new partnerships, we are able to move forward to provide local residents with a resource that was missing in Yavapai County. How lucky we are in gathering so much support in our first year.”

The Project Fill the Need Food Pantry will be open on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Park Community School, 25 Saddlehorn Drive in the Village of Oak Creek. The food pantry is open the last Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, please email Project Fill the Need at info@projectfilltheneed.org.

Information provided by PFTN.