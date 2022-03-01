President's Column: Where Shall We Meet – The Village, Big Park or VOCA?

Last month, I had the honor of representing our Village on the SPAC “big stage” for the Chamber’s Community Pulse event. Squinting against the lights to spy the spirit of my devoted, long-departed mother, I welled-up with emotions of gratitude for the blessing of living in a connected region that so valued the convening of community. It’s much like the town where I grew up, but fancier.

The preamble to our presentation included a bit about the identity confusion that I’ve encountered as president of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council. Why, pray tell, do we have so many names for our community? Big Park, Little Park, VOC, Village of Oak Creek, VOCA… did I miss any? Using an eye-popping aerial photo of the Big Park region taken by our beloved Ted Gruessing, I attempted to explain.

It’s been told to me that the Village of Oak Creek isn’t a real place, that the name is the invalid invention of a certain band of real estate developers. If true, those wily speculators successfully bamboozled the residents, mapmakers, census-takers and sign-placers.

The following account provides a bit more insight (data derived from 1990 Census of Population General Population Characteristics Arizona): Village of Oak Creek first appeared as the Oak Creek Precinct in 1910. It did not reappear on the census again until 1990, when it was called Big Park and was made a census-designated place (CDP). In 2010, the name was changed to the present Village of Oak Creek (although alternatively called Big Park on census documents).

If we turn that name into V-oh-C, we have a cute code-name. Some breath is saved at the expense of elegance, and a dash of fun to confuse visitors. Still yet, a preferred option for the infatuated among us is The Village.

For more advanced local linguists add VOCA (VOC with a capital A) to the vocabulary. The Village of Oak Creek Association is a property owners association that oversees a hefty percentage of what is loosely known as the Village of Oak Creek, some 2,500 residents and many commercially-zoned parcels.

One aspect that the Village of Oak Creek, VOCA and Little Park have in common is that they are all subsets of the Big Park region. An explanation I found online: “Big Park is the name of the census-designated place, while the community is more commonly known as the Village of Oak Creek (VOC), a bedroom community for Sedona, located seven miles away. Big Park, the pioneers’ name for the large open area that became the Village of Oak Creek in the early 1960s, is set among scenic red-rock buttes and canyons.”

At the most recent Big Park Council meeting, Secretary Mary Pope shared a brief history of the Council, attributed to representative of long-standing Carolyn Fisher. Accordingly, prior to 1996 the Village of Oak Creek Association (VOCA) served as the voice of the community to Yavapai County. As parts of the community outside VOCA’s boundaries were growing, District Supervisor Carlton Camp felt these resident voices deserved representation as well. With the County’s help, the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council was founded in 1996 as a 501(c)(6) corporation, using the model of a similar unincorporated community, Green Valley, Arizona.

I’d love to learn more about the origin of the Big Park and Little Park names to memorialize that information for the enjoyment of everyone. If you have resources, knowledge or know someone who does, drop me a line at info@bigparkcouncil.org.