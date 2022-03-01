Sedona Public Library offers notary service in The Village

Do you need a notary? Sedona Public Library is pleased to offer free notary services at the Village library. Here are answers to frequently asked questions about notary services.

When are notary services offered at the Village library? Andrea Lhotka will be at the Village library every Wednesday to assist you with notary services.

Should I make an appointment? An appointment is highly recommended to allow sufficient time to complete your notary services. Please call Andrea Lhotka at 928-282-7714, ext. 8120 or email alhotka@sedonalibrary.org to schedule your appointment. Appointments are based on availability. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask.

What documents do I need for my notary appointment? A library card is not required; however, you will need to bring your photo identification. If witnesses are necessary for your notary, please bring people who are personally known to you. Witnesses cannot be provided by the library.

What is the cost of notary services? Notary services at the library are provided free of charge as a public service for our community.

Who is the notary at the library? Andrea Lhotka became a notary to meet an increasing demand for notary services at the library. When Andrea is not working at the Village library, you may find her at circulation or reference at the main library. Andrea is a fourth generation Arizonan and has strong ties to the state. She received her undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University and earned a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science from the University of Arizona.

Andrea recently celebrated fourteen years working at Sedona Public Library. As the library’s most long-term staff member, she has worn many hats during her tenure at the library. She initially worked in Technical Services. She oversees Interlibrary Loans and assists patrons with requests for items from libraries outside the Yavapai Library Network.

As a librarian with years of experience, Andrea has a strong skill set and can assist you with many of your library needs, such as downloading ebooks, tracking down the name of a DVD, placing holds on items from other libraries, suggesting your next great read, or learning how to use the Chromebook kit that you borrowed from the library.

When asked about her duties at the library, Andrea shared, “My job consistently fluctuates based on the needs of the patron. I love my job, and I love to use my skills to help people.”

Thanks to overwhelming support from our community, Sedona Public Library in the Village now offers more library services. Schedule an appointment for technology assistance on Tuesdays or notary services on Wednesdays. Reserve one of our study rooms, use free Wi-Fi on the patio, charge your device at our charging station, or enjoy a cup of coffee while you browse the shelves or read the newspaper.



Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We welcome your support and gifts. Please visit our website at sedonalibrary.org/donate to make an online gift or stop by the library to learn more about directing your donation to the Village library.