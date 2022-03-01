Village neighbors support Red Rock Trails

Living in the Village means living with Red Rock Trails in our neighborhoods. Our quality of life is improved by easy access to these special trails. The Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund helps keep the trails maintained and enhanced for our use.

Here, our neighbors share their love of the Trails.

Len & Olga Ostrom

In 2013, Len and Olga participated in the community meetings when discussions centered on how to improve the Red Rock Trails. Those community meetings continued for months. Olga recalls that during the discussions, the bikers said Sedona trails had the potential to be world class, like Moab, but would need some work. The Forest Service explained they were sorely underfunded and did not have the budget or personnel to maintain trails, let alone enhance them.

That’s when discussions led to the idea to form the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund.

So, in 2013, the idea of a Trail Fund to help the Forest Service maintain trails sounded great to everyone at those community meetings.

Olga explained, “We donate to the Trail Fund because we use the trails. The only way you can keep trails in fairly good condition is to help support their maintenance. The other thing I like is that the money we give stays here in the community and goes to our Red Rock Trails.”

Len and Olga also serve as Trail Patrol with the Friends of the Forest. They started hiking Sedona trails while in their 50’s. Now in their 80’s they are still hiking and loving the Sedona trails.

“What I like about the Trail Fund is that the Forest Service is doing a good job with the money. They were able to open up new trails like the Transept Trail and all the trails at Western Gateway. It’s great.”

Len added, “If you are going to be using the trails, the Trail Fund gives you a way to give back. You feel good that you contributed.”

Dr. Tanja Gunsberger

Dr. Tanja Gunsberger has owned a home in Sedona since 2013 the same year the community meetings were held to discuss how to improve the Red Rock Trails. A busy professional, Tanja spends a good deal of her time in Scottsdale where she maintains a diverse medical practice as a general surgeon, performing both trauma/acute care general surgery and elective surgery. Tanja also teaches at Midwestern University as a clinical professor. With the intense demands of her medical profession, Tanja finds respite and comfort in her Sedona home and on the Red Rock Trails.

“The trails are a great place to get away and recuperate,” says Tanja. “Being so busy and dealing with COVID for so long, the trails are about quality of life and mental re-charge. I love being on the trails.”

Tanja uses the trails in more ways than most. She hikes, mountain bikes and rides her horse that she boards at Horse Mesa Ranch.

Tanja particularly loves being on horseback and being an equestrian on the trail. People are always amazed to come across horses on the trail and often stop her to take a picture of the horse. While she frequents many different areas of Sedona with the horse, Tanja says, “I especially love Big Park Trails for horses.”

“Last year, often when I went out on the trails, I witnessed a medical emergency. It’s important to keep the trail repaired and keep people safe. Being a medical professional, I want to promote safe use, being courteous, and watching out for others. I gave out water to several people last year. If I see someone in distress, I just have to help.”

“The trails mean so much to me and I have the advantage of seeing them from 3 different perspectives. I want to help the Forest Service get what they need.”



