Chamber Music Sedona finishes season with Spectacular Sextets

On Sunday, April 3, Chamber Music Sedona will celebrate the conclusion of its first full concert season since the start of the pandemic with an exhilarating season finale concert, “Spectacular Sextets.”

Featuring six stars of the chamber music world – violinists Arnaud Sussmann and Chad Hoopes, violists Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu and Matthew Lipman, and cellists Colin Carr and Nicholas Canellakis – the concert will showcase the sextets of musical rivals, Brahms and Tchaikovsky. “Spectacular Sextets” will take place at 3 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

As the winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant, violinist Arnaud Sussmann has distinguished himself with his unique sound, bravura and profound musicianship. A thrilling musician known for capturing the attention of classical critics and audiences alike, Sussmann has performed with many of today’s leading artists and at top venues around the world. For “Spectacular Sextets,” he will perform alongside fellow violinist Chad Hoopes, who has been praised by critics worldwide for his exceptional talent and magnificent tone.

A 2017 recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, Hoopes has remained an impressive, consistent and versatile performer with many of the world’s leading orchestras since winning First Prize at the Young Artists Division of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition.

Violist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu has been praised by the Seattle Times as “simply marvelous” and Taiwan’s Liberty Times for “astonishingly capturing the spirit of the music.” With a versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician and educator throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Cindy has received many awards, including the Milka Violin Artist Prize from the Curtis Institute of Music and third prize at the International Violin Competition of David Oistrakh. She will be joined by violist Matthew Lipman, who has earned a reputation as one of the leading players of his generation. Frequently appearing as both a soloist and chamber music performer at venues around the world, Lipman was named the 2019 Artist-in-Residence for the American Viola Society and was the recipient of a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, among other coveted awards.

Award-winning cellist Colin Carr regularly appears worldwide as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and teacher. As a member of the Golub-Kaplan-Carr Trio, he recorded and toured extensively for 20 years. Carr’s recent CD releases include the complete Bach suites on the Wigmore Live label and the complete Beethoven Sonatas and Variations on the MSR Classics label with his duo partner, Thomas Sauer.

Hailed as one of the most talented and sought-after cellists of his generation, Nicholas Canellakis frequently performs as a soloist with orchestras and at famed classical music festivals around the world. An artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, he made his Carnegie Hall concerto debut with the American Symphony Orchestra in 2015. Since 2018, Canellakis has served as Artistic Director of Chamber Music Sedona, striving to advance the organization’s reputation as one of the leading presenters of chamber music in the United States.

“Spectacular Sextets” is sure to dazzle audiences and provide a climactic end to Chamber Music Sedona’s 39th season. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students aged 13-21 with ID. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Reserved seating is available for up to $60 per ticket. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit ChamberMusicSedona.org/2022-season-spectacular-sextets.