EVAA March Artist of the Month Deb Nakano

El Valle Artist Association Artist of the Month for February is Deb Nakano for her work “The Garage with Old Car.”

Having recently moved back to Arizona, Nakano was an established northeast Colorado artist. She has moved most of her featured work from the Walnut Gallery in Longmont, Colorado, to the walls of her new home in Cottonwood. Deb would like to be considered a local contributing artist in Verde Valley, desiring to show and participate in artists’ organizations, venues and galleries.

Her photographic art is created by taking original photos and duplicating and downloading them into software programs. Then by adding drawing, digital brush painting, applying layers, filters and blends and manipulating objects with various computer programs, artwork and scanned media, she creates layered compositions presenting pieces that are original and unique. Her winning piece for the month includes seven photos that have gone through several processes.

Nakano started to print and show her creations in 2016. She’s won awards from several online contests and first and second places in several local shows throughout the northeast Colorado area. Her prints have been featured in several galleries and venues in that area. Her website hosted by Fine Art America has sold several of her pieces among thousands of excellent artists.



Nakano has belonged to Boulder County Arts Alliance and Longmont Artists’ Guild in NE Colorado. Her work is published on-line at Fine Art America, My Photo Artistic Life, and her web site, deb-nakano.pixels.com along with several other on-line showcases and a physical and online galley presence at TheWalnutGallery.com in Colorado.

Having joined the El Valle Artists Association here in the Verde Valley, she is thrilled to be a part of the local artist association’s many exceptionally talented artists and hopes to be a contributing member.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library, where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. Also, EVAA artists can now display their art for sale in the cases at the library. Stop by to view the artwork.

El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will hold its monthly meeting on March. 10 at 1:00 pm at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. 89A, Cottonwood, AZ. Social distancing and masks are recommended. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting. The meeting includes a business session, selection of Artist of the Month and an Art demo by Artist Betty Carr who will be doing “Luminous watercolor using Impressionist brush work” at her workshop on March 26. Contact Nadine Cummins 480-375-0982 for workshop information.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.

Information provided by EVAA.