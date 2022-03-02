Officer’s wife thankful for community support

CAMP VERDE – Bailey Brogdon, the wife of Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon, shot more than two weeks ago in an armed confrontation, said she has mixed feelings on the news that the suspect’s body may have been found.

Baily Brogdon was at a fundraiser Saturday to thank her community for all the support she and her four small children have received since her husband was injured in the line of duty Feb. 9.

“He’s doing well, he’s recovering,” Brogdon said. “The fact that he’s even alive is a miracle, so we’re just really grateful.”

She said it’s still going to be a while before her husband can come home to his family.

“A longer road to recovery, but,” she said, “he’s going to come home.”

Asked if she had any comfort that the suspect’s body may have been found on Friday, Brogdon said, “It’s mixed emotions for sure.

“Definitely having closure on the case is nice,” she continued, “but the loss of life is always not something really to be celebrated.”

Law enforcement officials believe a body found Friday afternoon in Camp Verde is Valentin Rodriguez, the suspect in the police officer’s shooting. They are awaiting a positive identification.

Brogdon came to the VFW on Saturday for the car wash and barbecue fundraiser with her children, friends and supporters to experience first-hand the community love she has been going through. Her in-laws were with her husband and he’s being well-cared for, she said.

A dozen volunteers were busy as bees washing a constant line of trucks and cars as VFW member Reason Shipley carried a gallon glass jar gathering donations.

The community was “going to have fun, music, a band, and all the money is going to the family,” Shipley said before the event.

“We look at police officers like veterans,” Shipley said. “They wake up, they get dressed, they go serve their community, their county, their country. To have one of them injured in the line of duty is like having one of our own injured in the line of duty. We take it very personal.”

Bailey Brogdon said Preston was a former Marine, so they decided to do a bunch of events to support him.

“We’ve been completely encompassed in love,” Brogdon said.

“We’re humbled by the support the community has shown to us,” she continued. “We can feel all the prayers and support coming from our community. It’s just been beautiful to be part of. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, truly.”

