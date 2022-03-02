OTCA announces March 2022 Concert Season

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up renowned performers for its March Concert schedule. As we enter into spring, March is the month to be amazed by colorful flowers and a colorful variety of performances at the Old Town Center for the Arts.



Check out the notable group of performers below, who have toured the U.S. and abroad, and will travel to Old Town Cottonwood, this March for upcoming events at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Andreas Kapsalis

Internationally Known Guitarist

Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m.

Andreas Kapsalis is known as one of the finest fingerstyle ‘tap technique’ guitar players in the country. His unique style came about thru adversity. When he injured his left hand, Kapsalis lost the ability to play guitar. He eventually regained the use of his hand, but during the time he was incapacitated, he trained himself to play the guitar using only his right hand. When he started to play again with both hands, Kapsalis developed a unique technique he calls “10-finger tapping.”

“It’s a technique where you use both the hands on the fret board, kind of like a piano, so I can do a lot of different harmonies, a lot of different chords. I can play melody, bass and rhythm all at the same time, because I’m using all 10 fingers of both hands, versus the typical style of playing where you form shapes with one hand and play that same shape with the other hand. You can do two shapes at once and play multiple things that way, it’s almost like you can sound like two or three guitar players … I can play percussion and drum beats with one hand and play melody and chords with the other hand.”

Kapsalis’ original music draws from diverse musical styles, including ethnic folk traditions, flamenco, Americana, blues, rock and roll, and heavy metal. But throughout, what really stands out is his unique style of playing – using both hands on the fret board in a style reminiscent of a pianist. Andreas will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m.



Max Ribner & 1st Language

Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m. Concert, 8:30 Dance

Join us for a unique evening on Saturday, March 19th when Max Ribner and 1st Language take the stage at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood. A ‘concert style’ format will begin at 7:00 PM. After a short intermission, the floor will be cleared for dance, beginning at 8:30 PM.

Patrons purchasing a ‘concert’ ticket have the option of staying for the dance. At a reduced ticket price, attendees can attend just the dance portion of the evening.

What are the common threads that bridge jazz, soul, and classical music with spiritual connection and community service? This is the question that drives international touring artist Max Ribner. The sound that answers is rich, reverent, and intimate, connecting us through the lineage of music, to the stories of our ancestors.

Mixing his classical background with a passion for improvisational music, Max’s unique approach to flugelhorn and trumpet has led him to perform with artists such as Esperanza Spalding, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Trevor Hall, Polish Ambassador, Liv Warfield, Sol Rising, and more. The result of years of collaboration with such a broad musical community is powerfully illustrated on Max’s debut solo album, 1st Language.

The result of years of collaboration with such a broad musical community is powerfully illustrated on Max’s debut solo album, 1st Language. The 11-song debut album brings 50+ artists together in a cross-continental collaboration for the ages. Featured artists include: Bobby Sparks II (Roy Hargrove, Snarky Puppy,) Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy,) Saeeda Wright (Prince,) Sharay Reed (Chaka Kahn,) to name a few. In addition, the album was mixed by Grammy award winning mix engineer, Ben Kane (D’Angelo PJ Morton and Emily King). This solidified Max’s passion for musical activism connecting him with like-minded musicians that shared his vision for community service. 1st Language is a sonic calling together of our collective humanity.

Come enjoy an evening with Max Ribner & 1st Language. The group’s music is engaging, rhythmic and infectious. You’ll be dancing in your seat and on your feet at this concert dance party.

Brian Chartrand Quartet in Concert In Partnership with Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Brian Chartrand, who has thrilled crowds everywhere from Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom to Carnegie Hall, blends his soulful original work with a repertoire ranging from James Taylor to Radiohead. Brian is joined by world-class musicians Todd Chuba, Lamar Gaines, and Mario Mendivil. Brian Chartrand will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

Brian Chartrand is a singer/songwriter based in Phoenix. He is a co-founder of The Sweet Remains along with Rich Price and Greg Naughton, writer of “Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock,” and busy solo career. Since 2005, Brian has released 15 albums with his various projects. Over the years, he has opened for Steely Dan, Chris Isaak, and Flaming Lips, among others. His first European tour was in 2009. He now tours overseas 2 months out of the year. In 2012, he spent a summer performing on the Seaborn Sojourn.

Brian grew up in South Hadley, MA and graduated from Eaglebrook School (‘91) and UMASS Amherst (2001). While at UMASS, Brian studied Political Science and German. After graduating from South Hadley High School in 1994, he received a scholarship from Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange to live in Germany for a year. In 1997, he spent his junior year studying in Freiburg, Germany. In 1999, he completed a three month internship in the Bundestag (Bonn, Germany) while researching and writing his thesis for his honors degree.

In 2003, Brian moved from Massachusetts to Phoenix, Arizona. In 2004, Brian started a band called Ten Dollar Outfit which went on to release 4 albums. In 2007, Brian, Rich Price and Greg Naughton joined forces to start The Sweet Remains which has released 4 albums (Laurel & Sunset, North & Prospect, Live at the Canal Room, and Night Songs) and continues to tour in the US. As a soloist and with his band ‘The Project’ Brian continues to record and perform in the US and Europe. Under his name, Chartrand has released seven albums since 2008.

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this spring.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.