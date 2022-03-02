Salute to Glenn Campbell at Sound Bites Grill

On Saturday, March 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill will host a “Salute to Glenn Campbell” concert featuring Jeff Dayton and other former members of his band.

Dayton spent more than 15 years with Glen Campbell, touring all over the country and the world.

In his “A Salute to Glen Campbell” Dayton tells the stories and plays the music that he experienced on the road and in the studio with the legendary Glenn Campbell.

He shares tidbits and inside secrets about Campbell few have ever head, and pays homage to the beautiful music that they played together.

Dayton has performed everywhere from the White House to the Wildhorse Saloon and here in Sedona. He has been playing guitar and performing all his life, and his stage presence and professionalism attest to this.

He was a Nashville music writer for 14 years, thriving on the concentrated creative scene in Music City. It was his hometown roots in Minnesota and years in Arizona that earned him the job of bandleader with Hall of Fame artist Glen Campbell.

He played on regional hit records and had the honor of backing artists like Vince Gill, Buck Owens, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Willie Nelson, Gene Autry, Toby Keith and many more.

He also toured with megastar Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood and others.

If you are a Campbell fan and have loved his music, this is one show you do not want to miss.

Calling ahead of time and making a reservation is highly recommended. Please call 928-282-2713.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. 89A, Sedona.

Information provided by SBG.