Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host “Throwback Thursdays-Pioneers at the Museum”, on Thursday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse at parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago. Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

If You Go ... • What: Throwback Thursday • When: March 3, 3:30 p.m. • Where: Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road • How Much: $15/adults • More Info: 928-282-7038, SedonaMuseum.org

The personalities who will present their stories are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox-ranch wife; Jess Purtymun-original pioneer; Walter and Ruth Jordan-successful orchardists; and even a Harvey Girl revisiting the Museum’s train station. The afternoon will be overseen by a Sedona teacher from our first school, who will act as hostess.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the reenactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats.

Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour and wear masks when indoors. This is a recurring monthly program.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased in advance for $15/adults at SedonaMuseum.org. Walkups welcome if tickets available.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-7038.