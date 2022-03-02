‘Voices of Our Community’ showcases creative solutions

A community conversation is coming together as “Models and Templates for the World.”

Participants are presenting discussions of hot topics in Sedona “for a more community-driven vision,” organizer Jennifer Strait said.

The event is March 3, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Drive.

“First, the panel of presenters will provide some amazing and creative solutions. This sparks inspiration and ingenuity,” she said. “Afterward, the whole audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage, to file out into the lobby, engage more with one another, and enjoy the food trucks and drinks. Ultimately, we get to break bread as a community.”

The topics:

• Traffic

• Airbnb

• Education

• Community center

• Repair Cafe

• Economic development

• Connecting tourists to local entrepreneurs

• Connecting seniors to youth

• Bulk grocery store

Strait, a PhD candidate in transformative economics, is a resident of Sedona.

The list of presenters includes other coordinators, like Shams Teh, found of Sedona Greenhouse Project, Tim Schwartz of Rainbow Bridge, Stu Zee, Nicole Keating, Rachel Dellinger, Katy Love, Isaac Mars, Zenka Caro and Sarah Christenson.

The event is free and open to the public.