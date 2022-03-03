Medical examiner ID's body found in search for shooting suspect
A body found at the Verde River near Camp Verde has been confirmed as that of Valentin Rodriguez, the suspect in the shooting of a Yavapai-Apache Police sergeant.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced the identification this morning.
Sgt. Preston Brogdon suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the abdomen Feb. 9 during an altercation at the Tunlii housing area of the Yavapai-Apache community. The incident was near the junction of State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road.
Law enforcement, including the FBI, spent days searching for the suspect and filed an arrest warrant for Rodriguez, 39.
Feb. 25, YCSO announced two fishermen discovered a body in the Verde River near the Tunlii Crossing. Deputies reported items on the body seemed to identify it as Rodriguez. That was confirmed during an autopsy conducted by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner
However, the cause and timing of Rodriguez's death have not been released as the incident remains under investigation.
Brogdon is in physical rehabilitation as he recovers from the shooting.
