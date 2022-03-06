OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, March 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: David Kanowsky

David Kanowsky

David Kanowsky

Originally Published: March 6, 2022 12:05 a.m.

David Kanowsky

1933 - 2022

David Kanowsky, June 19, 1933 to February 27, 2022

David Kanowsky, 88, ascended to Heaven joining Ruth, his beloved wife of 54 years, son Tom and his entire eternal family.

He will be forever honored and missed by his son Peter, brother Gary, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, caregivers and countless others who were touched by his kindness, generosity and friendship. To know him was to love him.

David's greatest joys were found in sharing his life with his neighbors and friends, including performing his role as The Movie Man within the pages of the Verde Independent and sharing classic movie night at the Cottonwood Ranch Club House.

He authored titles including "Things That Happen," "The Next Time I am Young," and "The Rainbow and The Path."

For many years he volunteered at the Yavapai College Library and contributed to his community as a Cottonwood Ranch Board member.

He and Ruth raised their family in Airmont, New York before retiring to Cottonwood Arizona in 1999. David was a native of the Bronx, New York.

His ashes will be combined with those of his wife Ruth and scattered privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to Y.E.S. the Arc in Cottonwood.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at his home in Cottonwood to share memories and love.

Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News