Obituary: David Kanowsky

David Kanowsky

1933 - 2022

David Kanowsky, June 19, 1933 to February 27, 2022



David Kanowsky, 88, ascended to Heaven joining Ruth, his beloved wife of 54 years, son Tom and his entire eternal family.



He will be forever honored and missed by his son Peter, brother Gary, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, caregivers and countless others who were touched by his kindness, generosity and friendship. To know him was to love him.





David's greatest joys were found in sharing his life with his neighbors and friends, including performing his role as The Movie Man within the pages of the Verde Independent and sharing classic movie night at the Cottonwood Ranch Club House.



He authored titles including "Things That Happen," "The Next Time I am Young," and "The Rainbow and The Path."





For many years he volunteered at the Yavapai College Library and contributed to his community as a Cottonwood Ranch Board member.



He and Ruth raised their family in Airmont, New York before retiring to Cottonwood Arizona in 1999. David was a native of the Bronx, New York.



His ashes will be combined with those of his wife Ruth and scattered privately.



In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to Y.E.S. the Arc in Cottonwood.



Friends may call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at his home in Cottonwood to share memories and love.



