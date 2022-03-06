Obituary: Lorraine A. VanDenburgh
Originally Published: March 6, 2022 midnight
Lorraine A. VanDenburgh
1936 - 2022
Lorraine A. VanDenburgh, 85 of Sedona, Arizona passed away February 27, 2022. She was born May 2, 1936 in Troy, New York.
Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road in Cottonwood Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Elmer at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
