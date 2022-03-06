Obituary: Lorraine A. VanDenburgh

Lorraine A. VanDenburgh

1936 - 2022

Lorraine A. VanDenburgh, 85 of Sedona, Arizona passed away February 27, 2022. She was born May 2, 1936 in Troy, New York.



Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road in Cottonwood Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Elmer at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the Funeral Home.