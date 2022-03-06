Oregon man found guilty in Bagdad cold case

PRESCOTT - Thursday, March 3, a Yavapai County jury found Anthony James Richards, 59, of Terrebonne, Oregon, guilty in a decade-old cold case.

The jury found Richards guilty of the second-degree murder of Larry Powers, trafficking in stolen property, theft of a credit card, forgery, and 19 counts of taking the identity of another. The case stems from the April 2007 disappearance of Larry Powers.

The victim and Richards were long-time acquaintances and business partners in a mining claim in a remote desert location near Bagdad in west Yavapai County.

In June 2007, Powers was reported missing by a family member. After years of reporting the disappearance of Powers by his relatives to multiple police departments, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the investigation. The investigation went cold when the victim’s body could not be located. In 2016 and 2017, Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives, a cold case volunteer, and a search and rescue drone operator performed additional searches of the campsite where Richards and the victim had stayed in April 2007. A disturbance was discovered with use of the drone several hundred feet from the campsite detectives excavated the site and discovered remains, later identified as the victim Larry Powers.

At trial, the jury heard evidence that on April 9, 2007, Powers and Richards came to Bagdad to do mining, and purchased mining equipment using the victim’s credit card. Richards was seen around the mining communities/camps in days after April 9, but Powers was not. Richards also offered to exchange some of the mining equipment recently purchased for a fifth-wheel trailer. On April 15, the victim’s credit card was used repeatedly in the Bagdad area, California, and Oregon in the area where Richards traveled and lived.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk extended her appreciation to the Sheriff’s Office, the cold case volunteers and the search and rescue teams who brought closure to the case and justice for the family of Larry Powers. She also expressed gratitude to the jury for their service and to deputy county attorneys Casi Harris and Ethan Wolfinger for their hard work that resulted in the guilty verdicts.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. before the Honorable Debra Phelan of the Yavapai County Superior Court. Richards is facing a minimum of 16 years in the Arizona State Prison.