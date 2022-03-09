All-female Comedy Night celebrates Women’s History Month

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Arts Academy of Sedona, featuring an all-female lineup, Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Headliner Danielle “Diva” Williams will be joined by comedians Stephanie Morris and Leigh Cummings.

“Diva” Danielle Williams, “the comedy Diva,” has been embraced by audiences through her unique take on life, relationships, her love of wigs and being “Divafied.” Williams has performed throughout the Southwest as a corporate comedian and at comedy clubs such as Stir Crazy Comedy Club, Tempe Improv, Stand Up Live, The Comedy Spot, CB Live and Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy.

Williams’ stage presence, comic timing and enthusiastic energy have made her a fan favorite on the comedy scene. Her appeal connects with women, men, couples, seniors and one or two millennials.

She has opened for NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” finalist comedian Aida Rodriquez, comedian Donnell Rawlings from the Chappelle show and Godfrey. She is a former broadcast journalist and currently hosts her own talk show on YouTube called “Community Link AZ.” Find her at daniellewilliamscomedy.com and on Instagram as @1andonlydivadanielle.

Stephanie Morris is an Arizona native and busy mom of four with a love for making people laugh. In between school drop offs and bedtime stories she finds time to perform standup all over Arizona.



Comedian Leigh Cummings has been delighting audiences with her high-energy stand-up for years. Born and raised in Tucson, she now calls the bright lights of Phoenix home. Cummings enjoys performing for a variety of audiences. Her comedy is versatile, and includes clean comedy sets and performances for women’s groups. Leigh enjoys finding the humor in her own life as a single woman and in the joys and pains of womanhood in general.

Only one show is available, so get your tickets now. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door or $45 for a VIP reserved table and are available at EmersonTheaterCollaborative.ticketleap.com/comedy-night. Call 860-705-9711 for more information.

The show is at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC COVID-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by Arts Academy of Sedona.