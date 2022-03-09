Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover

COTTONWOOD – A Camp Vere man was arrested by Cottonwood Police officers Tuesday after a collision near Jack in the Box off State Route 260.

According to CPD, a vehicle collided with a parked car at the restaurant around 11 a.m. The vehicle then went the wrong direction through the drive-thru lane, went off the embankment and rolled over. It came to rest on its roof.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and extreme driving under the influence. Both charges are Class 1 misdemeanors.