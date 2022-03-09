Internationally Known Guitarist Andreas Kapsalis Performs at OTCA March 12

Andreas Kapsalis is known as one of the finest fingerstyle ‘tap technique’ guitar players in the country. His unique style came about through adversity. When he injured his left hand, Kapsalis lost the ability to play guitar. He eventually regained the use of his hand, but during the time he was incapacitated, he trained himself to play the guitar using only his right hand. When he started to play again with both hands, Kapsalis developed a unique technique he calls “10-finger tapping.”

“It’s a technique where you use both the hands on the fret board, kind of like a piano, so I can do a lot of different harmonies, a lot of different chords. I can play melody, bass and rhythm all at the same time, because I’m using all 10 fingers of both hands, versus the typical style of playing where you form shapes with one hand and play that same shape with the other hand. You can do two shapes at once and play multiple things that way, it’s almost like you can sound like two or three guitar players … I can play percussion and drum beats with one hand and play melody and chords with the other hand.”

Kapsalis’ original music draws from diverse musical styles, including ethnic folk traditions, flamenco, Americana, blues, rock and roll, and heavy metal. But throughout, what really stands out is his unique style of playing – using both hands on the fret board in a style reminiscent of a pianist. Andreas will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Information provided by OTCA.