Memorial Jewelry Show honors Sedona Artist at Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host an exclusive show and sale of handmade jewelry by Sedona artist Rebecca (Becky) Diehl Anderson on Thursday, March 10, at the museum, 4-6 p.m.

Becky was a respected artist, both a painter and maker of exotic woven and beaded jewelry, who showed her work in Sedona galleries. She passed away in December 2021, and the remaining pieces of her distinctive jewelry artistry have been donated to the museum.

To honor Anderson, the museum will host this opportunity for a lucky few to secure one of the last pieces of her work. This is a free informal ‘come and go’ in the museum’s Packing Shed.

Guests will be treated to wine and cheese. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. RSVP to 928-282-7038. This is a fundraiser for the museum.

Sedona Heritage Museum is at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.