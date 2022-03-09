St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Uptown for 50th anniversary

It’s been three years since the last “Wearin’ o’ the Green” in Sedona due to the interference of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Now Sedona can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set for March 12 at 10:30 a.m. on Jordan Road. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department is organizing the event, with parade entrants from civic, social, cultural and religious organizations.

According to the City, parade staging will take place along Jordan Road from Navahopi up to the end of Park Ridge Drive. Street-side parking along Jordan Road is highly discouraged. Because of the parade, parking will be limited.

The parade will then move from Jordan Historical Park, 745 Jordan Road, and take its traditional route along Jordan Road to Mesquite Avenue.

Jordan Road will be completely closed, and there will be a change in traffic direction at Apple Avenue and State Route 89A.

The closure and traffic change will take place at 8 a.m. Jordan Road will be closed to all vehicular access between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Residents living in the area, and those streets that are only accessible by Jordan Road, will not be permitted access to Jordan Road. Emergency access will be available. Businesses and residents should plan accordingly.

For details, including maps of road closures, limited road access, parking and parade staging, visit SedonaAZ.gov/stpatrick.