Zenprov’s ‘Superheroes of Laughter’ coming to Fisher Theatre

Zenprov Comedy takes on the comic life of superheroes with their completely improvised show “Superheroes of Laughter” on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Tickets are $15 advanced or $17 the day of the show. Don’t miss out on this Sedona favorite, now celebrating their twelfth year together.

“We’re all about bigger, faster, funnier,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “We will be taking audience suggestions such as ‘I am good at making sandwiches’ and turning that into a mutant superpower to save the world or dominate it as a supervillain.”

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People laughed so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions. The troupe also does experimental, Chicago-style, long-form known as the Harold. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

In this show, the troupe will also be exploring the idea of personal kryptonite. “Everybody has something that’s their own personal kryptonite that weakens them in real life. For me, it’s eating carbs and doom scrolling Facebook. So, we’re going to play with the idea of personal kryptonite and build real-world scenes that have hero’s journey to them.”

Zenprov Comedy embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the players’ minds fuse to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Tom Shoemaker, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder. Guest-starring with Zenprov Comedy will be 20-year improv veteran Nathanial Montgomery.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $17 the day of the show. Due to their local popularity, these one-night-only performances often sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Get tickets online atzenprovcomedy.com or the Mary D. Fisher Theatre’s box office.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater on 2030 SR 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows are rated PG-13 (shows may contain adult material) and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.