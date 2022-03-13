Obituary: Carol A. Johnson

Carol A. Johnson

1943 - 2022

Carol Ann Johnson was born in Pennsylvania in 1943, the second of her parent’s five children. Carol and her four brothers grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona and had many outdoor adventures when the town was still small and rural. From exploring remote trails in the family jeep to numerous camp-outs and fishing trips, Carol held her own among her rambunctious brothers.



Carol graduated from Northern AZ University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and began a teaching career that took her to Arizona’s White Mountains, Yuma, AZ, and Spokane, Washington. She later earned her Master’s Degree in Home Economics and spent many years in Food Services.

Carol’s inherent organizing and administrative skills ultimately led to her position as Director of Nutrition Services for Seattle Public Schools where she competently oversaw program planning for 101 school locations.



When she retired in 2005, she moved to Cottonwood, AZ where she spent many years as an active volunteer for Arizona Parks and Recreation. As in her paid career, Carol always arrived early and stayed late for her volunteer shifts, and took on increasing responsibility. Carol’s hard work in various roles at her beloved Deadhorse Ranch State Park earned her lasting admiration and friendship from all she encountered.



Carol established her role early as the hub of the family wheel and retained that role throughout her life. She maintained communication with multiple generations and distant family members, and coordinated many consecutive years of family reunions. Carol arranged a “once in a lifetime” cruise for her parents and other aging relatives, and seemed to gravitate toward elders. In recent years, she took exceptional care of her parents, providing the right combination of independence and oversight of daily living.



Carol is survived by her 104-year-old mother, Anna Johnson; three brothers, Eric (Dale) of Camino Island, Washington; Jerry (Roabie) of Flagstaff, AZ and Ken (Susan) of Prescott, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Johnson and her brother Ralph Johnson. The family plans a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Information provided by the family.

