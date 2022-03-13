Obituary: Carol A. Johnson
Carol A. Johnson
1943 - 2022
Carol Ann Johnson was born in Pennsylvania in 1943, the second of her parent’s five children. Carol and her four brothers grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona and had many outdoor adventures when the town was still small and rural. From exploring remote trails in the family jeep to numerous camp-outs and fishing trips, Carol held her own among her rambunctious brothers.
Carol graduated from Northern AZ University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and began a teaching career that took her to Arizona’s White Mountains, Yuma, AZ, and Spokane, Washington. She later earned her Master’s Degree in Home Economics and spent many years in Food Services.
Carol’s inherent organizing and administrative skills ultimately led to her position as Director of Nutrition Services for Seattle Public Schools where she competently oversaw program planning for 101 school locations.
When she retired in 2005, she moved to Cottonwood, AZ where she spent many years as an active volunteer for Arizona Parks and Recreation. As in her paid career, Carol always arrived early and stayed late for her volunteer shifts, and took on increasing responsibility. Carol’s hard work in various roles at her beloved Deadhorse Ranch State Park earned her lasting admiration and friendship from all she encountered.
Carol established her role early as the hub of the family wheel and retained that role throughout her life. She maintained communication with multiple generations and distant family members, and coordinated many consecutive years of family reunions. Carol arranged a “once in a lifetime” cruise for her parents and other aging relatives, and seemed to gravitate toward elders. In recent years, she took exceptional care of her parents, providing the right combination of independence and oversight of daily living.
Carol is survived by her 104-year-old mother, Anna Johnson; three brothers, Eric (Dale) of Camino Island, Washington; Jerry (Roabie) of Flagstaff, AZ and Ken (Susan) of Prescott, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Johnson and her brother Ralph Johnson. The family plans a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- New airport could solve Cottonwood’s noise problems
- Arrest made after business burglaries reported in Old Town
- 3-Vehicle Crash Stops Traffic
- Rezoning approved for affordable housing in Camp Verde
- Property owners take on naughty campers
- Medical examiner ID's body found in search for shooting suspect
- Camp Verde man accused of trying to molest child
- Oregon man found guilty in Bagdad cold case
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- UPDATE: Law officers ID person of interest in Sedona search
- Subject of Sedona manhunt arrested in Jerome
- Camp Verde man accused of trying to molest child
- UPDATE: Yavapai-Apache officer in critical condition
- Teen killed in UTV rollover Feb. 19
- Obituary: James ‘Grizz’ Burk
- 2 arrested after stolen U-Haul, cocaine recovered in Cottonwood
- Recovered body may be suspect in police officer’s shooting
- Property owners take on naughty campers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: