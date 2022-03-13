OFFERS
Obituary: Marilyn Botelho

Marilyn Botelho

Marilyn Botelho

Originally Published: March 13, 2022 7:19 a.m.

Marilyn Botelho

1950 - 2022

Marilynn Botelho, 71, of Cornville, Arizona passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 28, 2022.

She was born in Lehi, Utah on October 17, 1950 to the late Merlin and Geneva Bourne.

Marilynn spent over 35 years working for the Air Force at various locations in the United States and Europe rising to the very top of the civil service ladder.

While working full time, she also went to school at night to finish her bachelor’s degree and graduate with a Master’s Degree. Marilynn’s civil service career culminated with her serving as the Human Resource Director for the Secretary of the Air Force.

After retiring from civil service, she and her husband, Michael moved to Cornville from San Antonio, Texas, where she quickly got very involved in her community. She often hosted gatherings and parties for neighbors and other guests… her Halloween parties were much anticipated and well attended.

She had no children of her own, but quickly “adopted” Michael’s family, son Gary, daughter-in-law Jennifer, daughter Debi, son-in law Lance; grandchildren, Jeff, Josh, Nicholette; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Gabriella.

Her wishes were to have her remains cremated and scattered so there will be no funeral services.

She loved animals… great and small… so if you wish to honor her make a donation to the Verde Valley Humane Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

