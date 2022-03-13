Obituary: Rosendo L. ‘Bunky’ Moreno
Rosendo L. ‘Bunky’ Moreno
1944 - 2021
Rosendo Lomeli Moreno (Bunky) passed away October 31, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born in Clarkdale, Arizona November 2, 1944 and raised in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Rosendo is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Robert) Esquivel, Josie and Veronica Moreno all of California; sons, Pedro (Becky) Moreno of Washington, John (Kimberly) of Nebraska, Jesus, Anthony (Amber), Jose and Daniel Moreno of Arizona; 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother Refugio L Moreno, sisters Esperanza M. Anguiano and Dolores M. Zunitch.
Rosendo is preceded in death by his children, Michael J.; Rosendo Jr., Ricardo R. Moreno and Rosemary M. Martinez; his parents Pedro and Petra L. Moreno; brothers Antonio L., Jesus L., Pedro L., Felipe L., Jose L. Moreno; sisters, Minnie M. Anguiano and Mary M. Quesada.
Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish, Cottonwood, AZ, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Burial following Mass at the Aztec Cemetery, Cottonwood, AZ.
Information provided by the family.
